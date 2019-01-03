Sparkling Hill Resort in Vernon, B.C. photo: Sparkling Hill Resort’s Facebook

Sparkling Hill Resort no longer allowing wedding events or children

The luxury resort says they are dedicated to providing a serene environment to guests

Sparkling Hills Resort in Vernon has made a few changes to its policy for the new year.

Children under 16 years-old will no longer be allowed at the award winning luxury resort that is privately owned by Gernot Langes-Swarovski.

“In staying true to our vision as a destination health and wellness resort, we strive to provide an immersive, peaceful experience to our guests. Children under the age of 16 had already not been permitted in our KurSpa, and as of Jan. 1 we have extended this age limit to the rest of the Resort including guest rooms and other common areas in order to preserve this truly relaxing environment for our guests. We are first and foremost a wellness destination and have created this policy to honour the needs of our wellness guests,” states a notice press release from the resort.

RELATED: Bachelorettes’ sashes cinched at Kelowna Wineries

Guests looking to host their engagement parties, ceremonies, receptions or other wedding related events will also no longer be accommodated.

“Our primary focus is to provide a serene environment with minimal disruptions to our health and wellness patrons. In order to ensure that the needs of our wellness guests do not conflict with the needs of our wedding guests, we have chosen to decline all inquiries for these types of private events at Sparkling Hill,” states the press release.

