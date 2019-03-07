Vancouver’s fourth annual Cherry Blossom Festival is officially set to begin April 4. (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)

Spring-time festival features 40,000 cherry blossom trees in Metro Vancouver

Cherry Blossom Festival includes day-time events, music and more across Lower Mainland cities

In less than a month, Vancouver will be bursting with pockets of pink when its 43,000 cherry trees blossom their delicate buds, celebrating the arrival of spring.

The city’s fourth annual Cherry Blossom Festival is officially set to begin April 4.

READ MORE: Serena Ryder, Bahamas headline Squamish Constellation music fest

The festival attracts more than 125,000 visitors each year, so it’s best to plan ahead.

For those looking to capture that perfect Instagram-worthy photo, the festival’s website includes a neighbourhood map where cherry-blossom enthusiasts can post key spots to see the best blooms.

This year’s festival will offer more than just a picture-perfect backdrop. There are 19 events scheduled during the weeks-long festival that will take place throughout the city. Queen Elizabeth Park will play host to Spring Lights Illumination and a big picnic, featuring live entertainment and a pop-up market.

This year, the festival is offering up some gourmet goodies during its Sakura Night at Stanley Park Pavilion, which will feature some of the city’s top chefs, including from the Shangri-la Hotel and Notch 8 Restaurant and Bar.

The celebration of spring will conclude on April 27 at the Vancouver Art Gallery south plaza with over 500 voices closing the curtain during a mass-public choir.


joti.grewal@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Unemployed U.S. man wins $273 million after lost lotto ticket returned
Next story
90% of B.C. millennials don’t have a legal will: survey

Just Posted

Free animal clinic returns to Langley Sunday

A free service, for pet owners who are homeless or low income, is being offered at Gateway of Hope.

Suspect exposed himself to Langley drive-through customers

Police are looking for this suspect and several others in recent crimes.

Local family stars in Highway Thru Hell

Al Quiring has rescued thousands of drivers on the Coquihalla Highway in his 30 years of towing.

Aldergrove Credit Union community pool to close for maintenance reasons

The ACUCC pool will be closed for maintenance purposes starting April 1.

VIDEO: Future of Langley’s Team Tardi champs in limbo

With more personnel changes facing the world junior championship team, skip questions what’s ahead

VIDEO: Man slides down roof of Vancouver skyscraper in latest ‘rooftopping’ stunt

Vancouver Police are aware of the video, calling it dangerous and possibly criminal

Renowned Canadian poet and novelist Patrick Lane dead at 79

Literary community responds to news of his passing

B.C. offers to work with U.S. states on daylight saving time

Washington, Oregon, California considering ending time shift

Fraser Health taxied Surrey homeless patients to Chilliwack shelters, mayor says

Chilliwack Mayor Ken Popove calls the practice ‘unacceptable’ in a March 5 letter

90% of B.C. millennials don’t have a legal will: survey

A new report says 58 per cent of British Columbians do not have a will

Businesses should report on wages by gender, B.C. MLA says

Surrey South’s Stephanie Cadieux is proposing the Equal Pay Act ahead of International Women’s Day

B.C. hospitals fail to meet rights of mentally ill patients admitted involuntarily: report

Ombudsperson’s report says legal documents only completed in 28 per cent of cases

Video of B.C. fisherman tossing explosive at sea lions sparks controversy

A Facebook video from a group advocating for better control of marine life causes mixed emotions

High court won’t hear case about decision to euthanize B.C. bear cub

The cub was discovered in 2016 and taken to a rehabilitation centre

Most Read