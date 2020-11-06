Starbucks holiday cups for the 2020 season. (Starbucks)

Starbucks releases ‘Carry the Merry’ holiday cups for 2020

New holiday cups, drinks will be available Nov. 6

While much of 2020 has not gone according to plan, coffee lovers will soon see Starbucks holiday cups at their local cafe.

The coffee shop chain is launching the series of holiday cups Friday (Nov. 6), featuring four hot drink designs and one for iced beverages, as part of their “Carry the Merry” campaign. Along with the cups, Starbucks is also launching its holiday drink line, including the Peppermint Mocha, Eggnog Latte, Caramel Brûlé Latte, Gingerbread Latte and Chestnut Praline Latte, along with Irish Cream Cold Brew, the Canadian exclusive Irish Cream Americano and other gifts and food items.

The coffee chain said it began designing the cups months and months ago, long before the full weight of the pandemic became known. Starbucks has been designing holiday cups since 1997.

“When we started designing the cups over a year ago, we didn’t know anything about what 2020 would bring. Our mindset was about people carrying them out in the world as messengers of joy,” said creative director Jeff Wilkson.

“In a way that message deepened as we got further and further into the year. We want to be that beacon for people, a brief moment that they can look forward to.”

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

coffeeHolidays

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Bear cub tries to cross U.S.-Canada border, taken to wildlife shelter instead

Just Posted

Loblaws has announced two staff have tested positive for coronavirus at the Real Canadian Superstore in Langley. (Google Maps)
Two staff come down with COVID-19 at Langley’s Superstore

Potential exposures were Oct. 24 and 25 at the store on Willowbrook Drive

Police service dog Grinder was injured on Halloween when he was attacked by an aggressive dog in Abbotsford. (RCMP file photo)
RCMP service dog Grinder injured by aggressive dog in Abbotsford

Incident occurred on Halloween during shots-fired call that turned out to be fireworks

The Springmans are an Aldergrove family music group up for best Gospel music at the Fraser Valley Music Awards. (Springmans/Special to The Star)
Handful of Langley and Aldergrove artists up for Fraser Valley Music Awards

People can tune in to CIVL 101.7 on Nov. 19 at 7 p.m. for a live reading of the winners

John LaGourgue, vice president of corporate development at Grande West. (Ryan Uytdewilligen/Aldergrove Star)
Aldergrove transit company expands south while exploring greener technology

Grande West announced new American facility and will have an electric bus on the road in 2021

D.W. Poppy Secondary is the latest school added to Fraser Health’s list of school exposures in Langley. (Google)
D.W. Poppy Secondary added to list of COVID-19 school exposures

Three other Langley schools remain on the list

A woman wears a mask to protect herself against COVID-19 as he walks past trees turning colour in Vancouver, B.C., Monday, Nov. 2, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
B.C. breaks records with 425 new COVID-19 cases; test positivity rate of 3.8%

Nearly 3,400 active cases in B.C. currently

With timber supply declining from now to 2030, B.C.’s forest industry is in a major transition, but 2020 has seen strong lumber prices. (Black Press Media)
B.C. job recovery continues, rural regions leading the way

Technology, resource industries perform well in pandemic

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau surveys the room as he listens to Canada’s Chief Public Health Officer Theresa Tam speak during a news conference in Ottawa, Friday, November 6, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Trudeau says hoped-for COVID-19 vaccine faces distribution hurdles in the new year

Trudeau says Canada will require ‘a very sophisticated plan’ to be able to roll out vaccines

Softball BC Hall of Fame inductee Rick O’Connor, on the field with the White Rock Renegades during the 2010 Senior Women’s Canadian Championships in Kitchner, Ont., at which White Rock won gold. (Contributed photo)
Pair of South Surrey softball supporters inducted into Softball BC Hall of Fame

Rick O’Connor, Zeone Andrijaszyn among 2020 inductees

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Tabor Home in Abbotsford (Google Maps)
Two staff and two residents test positive for COVID-19 at Abbotsford care home

Fraser Health declares outbreak at Tabor Home, says ‘rapid response team’ is on site

A new UBC study published in the Emergency Medicine Journal on Oct. 29, 2020 found fewer children are visiting ER departments at B.C. hospitals. (Children’s Hospital/Facebook)
Fewer children visiting emergency rooms in B.C. during pandemic: UBC study

The research is published in the Emergency Medicine Journal

Dr. Richard Stanwick, Island Health chief medical officer, speaks from the Victoria police headquarters on Nov. 5. (Nina Grossman/News Staff)
Victoria police seize fentanyl potent enough to kill more than half of Vancouver Island

Extreme concentrations a troublesome development in the ongoing opioid crisis: health officer

Most Read