APD members gather at the scene on Sunday night. (Kevin MacDonald photo)

Stolen iPhone leads Abbotsford Police to 260 marijuana plants

Search warrant at west Abbotsford home leads to seizure of plants

A search for a stolen iPhone transformed into a bud bust on Sunday night for the Abbotsford Police Department.

Members attended a residence on Osprey Drive in west Abbotsford last night to locate the phone, which was pinging to an address on that street.

But, cops found something completely different inside the house.

“Numerous marijuana plants were seen in plain view in the backyard contravening the Cannabis Act,” stated Const. Rob Dyck. “A search warrant was written for the phone as the last ping was at the residence. Approximately 260 marijuana plants were located inside and seized. The phone was not located and no tenants were in the house.”

The 260 plants inside the house is significantly more than the four plants allowed under the act.

RELATED: APD execute search warrant in west Abbotsford

According to videographer Kevin MacDonald, area residents told him that the police had been there all day.

Video by: Kevin MacDonald

Previous story
VIDEO: Grizzly bears fight along northern B.C. highway in rare footage

Just Posted

PHOTOS: Former Canucks goalie showcases original paintings in Langley

Sales of artwork at the West Fine Art Show benefit the Langley Hospice

Championship finals taking shape at World Lacrosse Men’s Indoor World Championship in Langley

Returning champion Canada continues to dominate

Langley’s Colyn records another shutout as TWU downs Saskatchewan

A win on the road for men’s soccer team

Shredathon for Ron Dunkley Memorial society

Charity founder views it as public service that happens to be a fundraiser

Langley chamber of commerce CEO named executive of the year by Canadian chamber

Colleen Clark has nearly 25 years of experience in the chamber network

VIDEO: ‘Thrones,’ ‘Fleabag’ top Emmys

Billy Porter makes history as first openly gay black man to win best drama-series acting Emmy

Three B.C. moms to launch CBD-infused water

Three friends say benefits may include anxiety relief, pain management

B.C. students empowered to ‘shift the vote’ this election

B.C. Federation of Students launches ‘Our Time is Now’ campaign

Justice rules B.C. man gave statement of own free will

Defence wanted Vernon’s Curtis Sagmoen’s video interview with police deemed inadmissible

MEC and LUSH stores to close on Friday for global climate strikes

Retailers will be closed on Sept. 27 so that staff can march in demonstrations

Hybrid vessels part of B.C. Ferries’ plans to reduce emissions

Island Class vessels, coming by 2022, part of ferry corporation’s broader strategy

VIDEO: Grizzly bears fight along northern B.C. highway in rare footage

Cari McGillivray posted the head-turning video, shot near Stewart, B.C., to social media

Give severely addicted drug users injectable medical-grade heroin, guideline says

CMAJ article outlines best practices for innovative treatment that’s been lacking in overdose crisis

B.C. court hears disclosure arguments in Meng Wanzhou case

Huawei exec argues she was unlawfully detained at YVR last December at direction of U.S. authorities

Most Read