Sunflower season arrives in Abbotsford

Lakeland Flowers opens U-pick on Saturday, several other locations to admire sunflowers

Abbotsford’s Lakeland Flowers is moving on from tulips to sunflowers and the 10-acre U-pick field officially opens to the public on Saturday (July 10).

Sunflower season sees the field open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily, and it is recommended to purchase tickets online. Patrons can select a 90-minute time slot to take pictures, admire the flowers and take in the scenery.

Tickets are also available on the day of attending, but are slightly more expensive. Each ticket includes five pre-cut sunflower stems. Children three and under are free to attend.

Lakeland Flowers is also offering a unique opportunity for sunflower enthusiasts for sunset sessions at the field. They are offering two after hours sunset sessions per week on Saturdays and Sundays starting on July 24 from 7:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. Those tickets come at an additional cost to regular times.

Lakeland Flowers is located at 39171 No. 4 Road.

Abbotsford’s Taves Family Farm plans to reopen its sunflower patch later this month.

Abbotsford’s Maan Farms is also planning a Sunflower Festival later this summer, details have not yet been released for that event.

The Chilliwack Sunflower Festival is also expected to occur later this summer. That event usually gets underway starting in August.

