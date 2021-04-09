Sunny weather forecast in Lower Mainland amid COVID bans on indoor gatherings

Environment Canada is predicting the current overcast and rainy skies will be clear by Sunday morning

FILE – A man walks past cherry blossoms in full bloom near Lost Lagoon in Vancouver, B.C., on Tuesday March 17, 2015. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

The sunny days of spring are on the way to the Lower Mainland – with temperatures forecast to reach 20 C in parts of the region.

Environment Canada is predicting the current overcast and rainy skies will be clear by Sunday morning, followed by a week of sunshine.

Temperatures near Vancouver International Airport are forecast to reach 17 C by Thursday. Residents in the Fraser Valley are expected to see temperatures of more than 20 C.

The anticipated sunny weather comes amid ongoing COVID restrictions that ban indoor dining, gym services and worship until mid-April.

Meanwhile, British Columbians are allowed to gather with up to 10 of their core friends and family in outdoor spaces.

READ MORE: B.C. stops indoor dining, fitness, religious service due to COVID-19 spike

@ashwadhwani

ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.