The winners have been annouced for the 2020 Amateur Photographer of the Year Contest

The winners of the Amateur Photographer of the Year contest are…

After more than 29,000 entries, the winners have been selected across Western Canada.

After poring over nearly 30,000 entries depicting remarkable vistas, local gems, portraits and West Coast adventures, judges have selected the winners for the West Coast Traveller’s 2020 Amateur Photographer of the Year contest.

The grand prize winner is Stephanie Brown from Nanaimo with her photo, “Canadian Canoe Artist.” Brown hiked to Della Falls that day and kayaked for eight hours on Vancouver Island’s Great Central Lake. She then noticed the perfect opportunity to capture her shot. “I loved the levels and dimensions of the photo and snapped about 80 pictures as (the paddlers) were coming around that point. The weather cooperated with us, the lake was glassy and calm, and it worked out perfect,” she says.

Grand Prize Winner:
Della Falls, Vancouver Island. Photo by Stephanie Brown Amateur Photographer of the Year 2020

Brown will cross off another bucket list item after winning a three-day trip for two to experience the Northern Lights in Yukon, courtesy of Air North – Yukon’s Airline; Northern Vision Development, Northern Tales Travel Service and MacBride Museum valued at $1,850.

The Picture Perfect Award-winner is Agassiz’s Janelle Ryan for her photo “Train Station,” captured at Waterfront Station in Vancouver.

Picture Perfect Award: “Train Station” taken at Waterfront Station in Vancouver by Janelle Ryan.

As a small-town resident, Ryan says she’s always wanted to go to Vancouver to capture street photography. “Something just struck me about me able to capture a moment in time,” she says. “When I saw the three people and the light it was a perfect moment and I just grabbed it.”

Ryan will experience a two-night stay at O’Rourke’s Peak Cellars’ luxurious guest house at the Lake Country winery, along with a winery tour and tasting with cheese and charcuterie.

Voters across Western Canada selected Brittany Cleminson-Patrick from Williams Lake as the People’s Choice winner for her photograph “A Midsummer’s Eve” taken at Wells Gray Provincial Park’s Helmcken Falls. Patrick initially saw a photo of the waterfall when she lived in Ontario and decided one day she’d visit the park.

People’s Choice Award: “A Midsummer’s Eve” Wells Gray Provincial Park, by Brittany Cleminson People’s Choice Winner

Patrick and her husband, both emergency response workers, devoted a camping trip last summer to take some time to refresh. “Part of our relaxation was to sit here and breath, and it allows the lighting to pass for that area.” The lighting didn’t cooperate on the first day, but a second hike back to the waterfall provided the right moment.

As the People’s Choice winner, Patrick will enjoy a whitewater rafting adventure to Kumsheen Rafting Resort. The experience offers a full-day Legendary Thompson Raft Trip for four people, plus one night at Kumsheen Resort, and three meals.

The Amateur Photographer of the Year contest was named the best promotion in North America 2018 by the Local Media Association.

Most Read