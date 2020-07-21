The Chilliwack School Board opened up their online Zoom meeting to the public via a webinar option on May 28, 2020. (Zoom screenshot)

Tips on how to combat Zoom call fatigue

Video conferences leading to a new kind of screen fatigue due to physical distancing efforts

Video conference calls have become a new normal in the workplace, to allow for physical distancing.

But too much of anything can come with problems, and so-called “Zoom fatigue” is an issue for many in the work force.

People aren’t just using video calls for work. There are also more people joining online in this way for celebrations, webinars, book club meetings, medical appointments, public board meetings, choir practice and so on. In addition to the popular Zoom platform, there are similar applications such as Google Hangouts, Skype and Facetime.

Chilliwack Healthier Communities has researched the issue and created a helpful list to combat this specific type of fatigue, based on several news articles, including a feature in National Geographic.

They suggest the following:

• Change to phone meetings when possible and consider walking while you talk

• Schedule breaks between Zoom meetings and remove yourself from screens

• Consider times when video cameras could be optional for meeting participants

• Choose “remove self view” from the viewing platform

• Consider using “speaker view” instead of “gallery view” for some of the time

• Use the chat option to respond instead of giving verbal or visual cues

• When possible, take time for personal check-ins at the start of meetings

• when working from home, create buffers between work and personal meetings

READ MORE: Chilliwack school trustees using Zoom to conduct meetings during pandemic

READ MORE: Alcoholics Anonymous Chilliwack takes meetings online

@CHWKcommunity
jpeters@theprogress.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

CoronavirusEmployment

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. family recounts ‘experience of a lifetime’ catching huge sturgeon

Just Posted

Wildfire near Merritt burning out-of-control

The fire was first reported on Monday, July 20

Temperature to feel like 30 degrees in Langley Tuesday

Overnight weather expected to be partly cloudy

108th Aldergrove Fair kicks off with a socially distant car cruise

A procession of 50 or so hot rods and vintage vehicles paraded around Aldergrove Friday night

Recycling efforts by Langley man saves strata more than $10,000

An ambassador program offers help for multi-family complexes within the Township

LETTER: Time to rename British Columbia

One reader wants the province to create a more inclusive name for B.C.

BC Parks considering a day-use pass system for popular locations to avoid overcrowding

Although some parks have reopened, B.C.’s busiest parks have remained shut

COVID-19 ‘hoax call’ to B.C. long-term care home leads to arrest

Centre said it received a phone call that ‘appeared to originate from health authorities’

Wildfire near Merritt burning out-of-control

The fire was first reported on Monday, July 20

Wildfire near Merritt burning out-of-control

The fire was first reported on Monday, July 20

Edmonton Hells Angel and associates found guilty of kidnapping, extortion in Hope

Three men found guilty of aggravated assault, forcible confinement, kidnapping in Hope in 2016

B.C. tourism industry seeks nearly half of COVID-19 recovery fund

Finance Minister has $1.5 billion to share in September

B.C. premier asks Trudeau to decriminalize illicit drug possession as deaths climb

A record 175 people died in June of illicit-drug overdoses

‘Blessed to be alive’: Dashcam video captures Highway 1 collision with semi near Shuswap

Golden resident shares harrowing footage from July 15 incident

Days after missing daughters found dead, Quebec father’s body found: Police

Martin Carpentier has been missing since last being seen with his daughters on July 8

Most Read