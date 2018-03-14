Stephen Hawking, is remembered for his contributions to science by some of the world’s greatest (via @lwpkommunikacio/Flickr)

Tributes from around the world pour in for Stephen Hawking

Theoretical physicist remembered as one of science’s most brilliant minds

Fellow scientists, politicians and others are remembering Stephen Hawking, the theoretical physicist who died early Wednesday at the age of 76.

The University of Oxford, where Hawking earned his undergraduate degree with honours in 1962, posted a statement online, saying Hawking was regarded as “one of the world’s most brilliant scientists,” and highlighted his work with long-time collaborator Roger Penrose on Einstein’s general theory of relativity.

The University of Cambridge, where Hawking completed his master’s and doctorate degrees, as well becoming the Lucasian Professor of Mathematics, also paid tribute:

“Professor Hawking was a unique individual who will be remembered with warmth and affection not only in Cambridge but all over the world,” vice-chancellor Stephen Toope said. “His exceptional contributions to scientific knowledge and the popularisation of science and mathematics have left an indelible legacy. His character was an inspiration to millions. He will be much missed.”

Others around the world are remembering Hawking for his lasting contributions to science, as well as his sense of humour.

@kieranroconnor
kieran.oconnor@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
5 to start your day

Just Posted

Man suffers serious eye injury in Langley crash

Police searching for white pick-up from Tuesday hit-and-run

VIDEO: New show quells trepidation for Langley nature artist

Langley City painter Drew Keilback is excited to participate in the next West Fine Art Show in May.

VIDEO: WorkSafeBC speaker shares horrific workplace accident with students

Maple Ridge man delivers message of safety to next generation of workers

Grandma and two grandsons recovering after pedestrian-related collision

Police continue to investigate incident that occurred Monday in Abbotsford

Assault rifle, fentanyl and $35,000 cash among items seized during drug raid

Abbotsford Police arrest two men after executing search warrants at two homes

Feds promise more service dogs for vets with PTSD

Questions ahead as federal budget paves the way for more on service dogs for vets with PTSD

Latest U.S. government duty decision alleges newsprint ‘dumping’

Catalyst Paper vows to fight latest duty imposed on B.C. products

ALR protection petition reaches B.C. Legislature

Group opposing marijuana greenhouses collects 1,400 signatures

Tributes from around the world pour in for Stephen Hawking

Theoretical physicist remembered as one of science’s most brilliant minds

BCHL Today: Can Trail Smoke Eaters pull off epic upset?

BCHL Today is a (near) daily look at what’s going on around the league and the junior A world.

B.C. school closes after young First Nation child dies

The Port Alberni school will be closed the rest of the week following the death of a six-year-old

Salmon Arm Paralympian Natalie Wilkie races to the podium

A bronze medal finish just 0.1 seconds off the silver

RCMP officer hits pedestrian along Highway 99 near Squamish

Man is in hospital in critical condition and police watchdog has been called in

Six charged with 50 counts after $300,000 in fentanyl, heroin seized

Five Surrey residents and one Chilliwack resident face multiple counts of drug trafficking

Most Read