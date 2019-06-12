The Joe Huber Sr. rail car, formerly a 1921 CP Rail sleeper car, was rebuilt to become a guest room at a hotel in Cranbrook. (Submitted)

Trip to Cranbrook featured as prize on The Price is Right

The contestant who won, however, chose to forfeit it

Contestants on the Price is Right game show recently had a chance to win a trip to Cranbrook.

The June 10 episode featured a six-night stay at the Prestige Inn, highlighting its two-room suite inside a rebuilt rail car.

However, the contestant who won decided not to “come on down” and forfeited the prize, according to Prestige Hotels and Resorts.

On an April 4 episode, a contestant played for a trip to Nelson, B.C., including a flight to Castlegar via Los Angeles, a rental car and a six-night hotel stay, valued at US$6,227. No word on whether that person kept the prize.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
‘Toe-nation’ eagerly received for Yukon’s Sourtoe Cocktail
Next story
VIDEO: Orcas take a rare swim in Vancouver’s False Creek

Just Posted

Langley Art Council’s newest exhibit examines ‘invasive species’

Aldergrove high schoolers partner up and learn from from long-time artist

Langley rose The Divine Miss M named in honour of Bette Midler

Rose breeder Brad Jalbert of Select Roses in Langley is being recognized in New York

‘Rally for Rail’ meetings tout hydrogen-powered passenger train from Surrey to Chilliwack

Public-engagement events with Bill Vander Zalm and others in Cloverdale, Aldergrove and Abbotsford

First hurdle cleared in fight to preserve Aldergrove firehall

Building now a heritage asset but Councillor Woodward warns still ‘can be demolished’

Ultimate ’90s Dance Party features Vengaboys and Right Said Fred

Show on Wednesday, June 19 at Abbotsford Centre also includes Alice DJ

VIDEO: Orcas take a rare swim in Vancouver’s False Creek

A pod showed up to take in the warmth

B.C.’s defiant Maxim Cover Girl semi-finalist keeps her clothes on

Brandi Hansen wants Canadians to recognize talents, not just looks, as sexy

Parents, kids warned after man ‘lunges’ at teen girl near Burnaby school

RCMP are looking for anyone who saw the incident to come forward

Golden State Warriors star Kevin Durant undergoes surgery for ruptured Achilles

Durant was hurt in Game 5 of the NBA finals

Trip to Cranbrook featured as prize on The Price is Right

The contestant who won, however, chose to forfeit it

Okanagan baby undergoes five hour surgery after dog attack

A GoFundMe account has been set up to assist the family

B.C. First Nation leaders to call for return of sacred burial grounds

Province and developer have yet to reach agreement to turn over Lightning Rock site in Abbotsford

Tuesday temperatures smash seven records across B.C.

Victoria weather smashes 120-year-old temperature record

Potential witnesses sought in Okanagan physiotherapist’s sexual assault case

Stephen Witvoet, a pysiotherapist in Vernon since 2005, is facing trial on two counts of sexual assault

Most Read