Uncle and nephew from Chilliwack share $8 million Lotto 6/49 win

Uncle and nephew John and Travis Bonner of Chilliwack won $8 million in the Lotto 6/49 draw on March 9, 2022, and claimed their price at BCLC offices on March 15. (BCLC)

Uncle and nephew John and Travis Bonner can’t wait to shop for some sweet new rides after netting an $8-million jackpot from the Lotto 6/49 draw on March 9.

The two were at B.C. Lottery Corporation (BCLC) on March 15 to claim their prize. They bought their ticket at the Unsworth Market on the corner of Unsworth Road and Keith Wilson Road.

John said he was at home enjoying a morning coffee when he decided to check their ticket on bclc.com and was flabbergasted upon reading the winning numbers.

“I just kept seeing more and more numbers and then I saw there was a winning ticket in Chilliwack and knew it was real,” John recalled.

Their winning ticket earned them exactly $8,068,948.30.

“I was at work and John called me on my break… I didn’t believe it,” Travis said. “I was walking around confused all day and I knew things were going to change.”

Both men had a hard time keeping the exciting news to themselves.

“My brother called me bragging about his recent Slots win that he won at the casino and I said, ‘I can do you one better,’” said John. “He was shocked.”

“I broke down and told my mom,” Travis explained. “She was so happy!”

The Chilliwack residents, who purchased their ticket at Unsworth Market, have plans to celebrate their tremendous win over a big family barbecue and look forward to going vehicle shopping together. A new home is also on the radar for John, and Travis said he is thinking about retiring early.

“’It’s so exciting… new place, new vehicle and some new golf clubs,” John added.

The odds of winning a Lotto 6/49 jackpot are 1 in 13,983,816.

All lottery prize winners have 52 weeks from the draw date printed on their ticket to come forward to claim their prize. The specific retail location where the winning lottery ticket was purchased, and the lottery winners’ name(s) will be announced after the winner has come forward to claim their prize.

