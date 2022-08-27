Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of Aug. 28 to Sept. 3

Beach Day, International Bacon Day, Lazy Mom’s Day all coming up this week

Folks take in some warm summer weather at Main Beach in Cultus Lake Park on Tuesday, July 14, 2020. Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022 is Beach Day. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)

Every day of the year there are weird and wonderful events, topics and themes celebrated by groups and individuals around the world.

And it’s not just one unique thing to honour or recognize each day. On any given day of the year, there are several to choose from.

There are also weekly and monthly celebrations. In September, for example, folks all over the globe are recognizing Sepsis Awareness Month and Friendship Month.

Here are some of the things people are celebrating this week:

Sunday, Aug. 28: Red Wine Day, Race Your Mouse Around The Icons Day, Bow Tie Day, Rainbow Bridge Remembrance Day.

Monday, Aug. 29: Lemon Juice Day, International Day Against Nuclear Tests, Individual Rights Day.

Tuesday, Aug. 30: Frankenstein Day, Slinky Day, Beach Day, Toasted Marshmallow Day.

Wednesday, Aug. 31: International Overdose Awareness Day, Eat Outside Day, We Love Memoirs Day.

Thursday, Sept. 1: Ginger Cat Appreciation Day, World Letter Writing Day, No Rhyme Or Reason Day.

Friday, Sept. 2: Bison Ten Yell Day, World Coconut Day, Lazy Mom’s Day, Bring Your Manners To Work Day.

Saturday, Sept. 3: World Beard Day, International Bacon Day, Skyscraper Day.

Check back regularly for upcoming lists of international unofficial holidays.

