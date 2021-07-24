George Braun entertains his birthday guests while playing his handmade Appalachian dulcimer on his 102 birthday at Cascade Manor in Chilliwack on March 28, 2013. Saturday, July 31, 2021 is Uncommon Instrument Awareness Day. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)

Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of July 25 to 31

Uncommon Instrument Awareness Day, Wine and Cheese Day, Rain Day all coming up this week

Every day of the year there are unofficial (and often weird and entertaining) holidays celebrated by groups and individuals around the world.

And it’s not just one unique thing to celebrate each day. On any given day of the year, there are several to choose from.

There are also weekly and monthly celebrations. In July, for example, folks all over the globe are recognizing Independent Retailer Month and Bank Account Bonus Month.

Here are some of the unofficial holidays for the coming week:

Sunday, July 25: Wine and Cheese Day, Thread the Needle Day, Hot Fudge Sundae Day, Parents’ Day.

Monday, July 26: Coffee Milkshake Day, All or Nothing Day, Aunt and Uncle Day.

Tuesday, July 27: Walk on Stilts Day, Chicken Finger Day, Scotch Whisky Day, Take Your Pants for a Walk Day.

Wednesday, July 28: Milk Chocolate Day, World Hepatitis Day.

Thursday, July 29: Rain Day, International Tiger Day, Lasagna Day, Lipstick Day.

Friday, July 30: Paperback Book Day, Talk in an Elevator Day, Share a Hug Day, International Day of Friendship.

Saturday, July 31: Uncommon Instrument Awareness Day, Mutt Day, World Ranger Day.

Check back regularly for upcoming lists of international unofficial holidays.

READ MORE: Unofficial holidays: the weird and wonderful things people celebrate around the world

