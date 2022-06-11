Blood is drawn from a donor during a clinic in Chilliwack on Monday, April 18, 2022. Tuesday, June 14, 2022 is World Blood Donor Day. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)

Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of June 12 to 18

World Blood Donor Day, International Picnic Day, International Panic Day all coming up this week

Every day of the year there are weird and wonderful events, topics and themes celebrated by groups and individuals around the world.

And it’s not just one unique thing to honour or recognize each day. On any given day of the year, there are several to choose from.

There are also weekly and monthly celebrations. In June, for example, folks all over the globe are recognizing Meet a Mate Week and Care For Your Grandparents Month.

Here are some of the things people are celebrating this week:

Sunday, June 12: International Falafel Day, Red Rose Day, Loving Day.

Monday, June 13: International Axe Throwing Day, World Softball Day, Sewing Machine Day.

Tuesday, June 14: World Blood Donor Day, Cupcake Day, International Bath Day, Bourbon Day.

Wednesday, June 15: Nature Photography Day, World Elder Abuse Awareness Day, Global Wind Day.

Thursday, June 16: World Tapas Day, Fresh Veggies Day, Arborist Appreciation Day.

Friday, June 17: Global Garbage Man Day, World Tessellation Day, Apple Strudel Day.

Saturday, June 18: International Picnic Day, World Jugging Day, International Sushi Day, International Panic Day.

Check back regularly for upcoming lists of international unofficial holidays.

READ MORE: Unofficial holidays: the weird and wonderful things people celebrate around the world

 

