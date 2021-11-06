Thursday, Nov. 11 is Origami Day. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)

Thursday, Nov. 11 is Origami Day. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)

Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of Nov. 7 to 13

Origami Day, World Adoption Day, Pizza with the Works Except Anchovies Day all coming up this week

Every day of the year there are unofficial (and often weird and entertaining) holidays celebrated by groups and individuals around the world.

And it’s not just one unique thing to celebrate each day. On any given day of the year, there are several to choose from.

There are also weekly and monthly celebrations. In November, for example, folks all over the globe are recognizing Epilepsy Awareness Month and Polar Bear Week.

Here are some of the unofficial holidays for the coming week:

Sunday, Nov. 7: Hug a Bear Day, Zero Tasking Day, Bittersweet Chocolate with Almonds Day.

Monday, Nov. 8: Cappuccino Day, X-Ray Day, Cook Something Bold and Pungent Day, Tongue Twister Day.

Tuesday, Nov. 9: World Freedom Day, Go to an Art Museum Day, World Adoption Day.

Wednesday, Nov. 10: Vanilla Cupcake Day, Forget-me-not Day, Area Code Day.

Thursday, Nov. 11: Origami Day, Sundae Day, Singles’ Day.

Friday, Nov. 12: Happy Hour Day, Fancy Rat and Mouse Day, Pizza with the Works Except Anchovies Day.

Saturday, Nov. 13: World Kindness Day, Indian Pudding Day, Symphonic Metal Day.

Check back regularly for upcoming lists of international unofficial holidays.

READ MORE: Unofficial holidays: the weird and wonderful things people celebrate around the world

Â 

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on?
Email: jenna.hauck@theprogress.com
Twitter: @PhotoJennalism

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. man aims to set Guinness World Record with 1,000 burpees in 1 hour

Just Posted

A site near the 232nd Street interchange had a residential mobile home, but it couldn’t be taxed, according to a Township report. (BC Assessment)
No way to tax some properties, Langley Township council hears

Back in early 2019, the Embrace A Discarded Animal Society held a dog adoption event in conjunction with PetSmart Charities in Langley. (Black Press Media files)
Langley adoption event an opportunity to put a little floof in your life

Grade 11 Brookswood Secondary student Charlie Farquharson, 16, wrote and recorded a rap song for Remembrance Day last year as part of a Grade 10 class assignment. He did the entirety of the project from his home computer using software he was already familiar with, calling writing and recording music a hobby. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
Remembrance Day: Langley teen writes, records rap to bring historical event to forefront for youth

Lizzie Scott greeted visitors to the fall festival at Aldergrove Vineyard church in character on Sunday, Oct. 31, as Minnie Mouse. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: Aldergrove Vineyard Church holds long-postponed open house