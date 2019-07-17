FaceApp (Black Press Media photo)

Users of popular FaceApp should be wary of terms of use, experts say

Privacy expert Ann Cavoukian says app can potential share photos and other information with third parties

A social media flood of pictures of computer-aged celebrities, including Drake and Stephen Colbert, has boosted the popularity of the ”FaceApp Challenge,” but also has privacy experts raising concerns about the image-altering service’s expansive terms of use.

The app, which offers a range of facial image manipulations from adding facial hair to changing genders and age, has terms of use that include granting the rights to reproduce, modify, publish and share photos and other user content.

Privacy expert Ann Cavoukian says that while most apps have problematic policies, FaceApp’s potential sharing of photos and other information with third parties are especially concerning.

Cavoukian says users should be wary about apps that share something as personal as one’s face because it may be used in ways users didn’t intend.

The app, launched by a Russian company in 2017, had previously drawn criticism for offering the ability to change the ethnicity of users’ photos, an option the company removed.

FaceApp has issued a statement clarifying that it only uploads photos to the cloud that users have selected, and that for those who don’t want identifying information shared can bypass signing in.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
‘Beyond the call’: Teen in police custody gets birthday surprise by B.C. Mountie
Next story
Will you be celebrating national hotdog day with any of these crazy flavours?

Just Posted

New Aldergrove playground opens fully to public – once and for all

Admission to Otter Co-op Outdoor Experience water park no longer necessary for Pacific Park access

PHOTOS: Whippets take a whirl at championships

Aldergrove Regional Park hosts national, regional and local specialty dog shows

Chili cook-off competition heats up

Aldergrove Legion enters yet another team into Sunday event

Baseball tournament set for Aldergrove boy battling leukemia

Slo-pitch tournament Aug. 10 and 11 at baseball diamonds adjacent to Parkside elementary

Wash the car and rev the engines

The Show n’ Shine at Aldergrove Fair Days celebrates 10 years

Joaquin ‘El Chapo’ Guzman sentenced to life in prison

Experts say he will likely wind up at the federal government’s Supermax prison in Florence, Colorado

RCMP release sketch of suspect in SFU assault, appeal to witnesses who helped woman

The RCMP want to talk to two women who helped the victim after she got to the parking lot

Injured humpback returns to waters near Comox a year later

Photographer spotted Ocular near Comox again and noticed the whale has been healing

Will you be celebrating national hotdog day with any of these crazy flavours?

The popularity of hotdogs spans generations, cultures

Former home of accused Penticton shooter vandalized

Ex-wife of man who is accused of murdering four people had her house vandalized

Survivor of near-drowning in B.C. lake viewing life through new eyes

“If I died that day, the baby wouldn’t know his dad,” said 31-year-old Mariano Santander-Melo.

‘Beyond the call’: Teen in police custody gets birthday surprise by B.C. Mountie

Unusual celebration started when Staff Sgt. Paul Vadik went to visit the teen in his Coquitlam cell

Thunderstorms forecast across B.C.

Environment Canada has issued a thunderstorm watch for B.C.’s central Interior

B.C. mom to go to Europe court in hopes of getting alleged abducted daughter back

Tasha Brown alleges her estranged wife abducted their daughter Kaydance Etchells in 2016

Most Read