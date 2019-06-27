Sunwing’s national survey comparing staycation and vacation trends has found British Columbian residents are above the national average for feeling unrested after a staycation and are above the national average for staying connected to technology while on a vacation. (File Photo Black Press Media)

Vacation can’t break British Columbians’ connection to technology

Survey shows 15 per cent of B.C. residents choose a staycation so as not to leave pets behind

With so much beauty to explore in each community, it can be easy to forget the rest of the world exists. And while we’re known for our laid-back lifestyle, a recent survey suggests British Columbians are in need of a real vacation now more than ever.

Sunwing’s national survey comparing staycation and vacation trends has found B.C. residents are above the national average for staying connected to technology while on a vacation and feeling unrested after a staycation.

READ ALSO: Garden suite applications on the rise, but not without a few hitches: staff report

More than half of respondents did not feel rested after their last staycation and four out of 10 just couldn’t take a break from the Internet. B.C. ranked as the second worst province for unplugging, after Manitoba.

READ ALSO: Canada Day comes early with Oak Bay celebration

Fifteen per cent of British Columbians chose a staycation over a vacation because they don’t want to leave their pets at home.


