VIDEO: 30 TransLink buses to be wrapped in Canadian art

Artists such as Diyan Achjadi and Anna Torma worked with the theme, “How far do you travel?”

Thirty TransLink buses will soon be wrapped in murals created by five Canadian artists.

Diyan Achjadi, Patrick Cruz, Rolande Souliere, Erdem Taşdelen and Anna Torma worked with the theme, “How far do you travel?”, TransLink said in a news release Friday.

The inside of the buses will also carry an interior display with messages offering an insight into each artist’s work.

The public art initiative, to be rolled out this month, is in partnership with the Contemporary Art Gallery in downtown Vancouver.

READ MORE: TransLink CEO open to washrooms, pets on transit

Curator Kimberley Phillips said the large moving murals will give people a unique chance to encounter contemporary art outside of a gallery.

“The word for transit is ‘metaphorá’ in Greek: to go to work or come home, one literally rides a metaphor,” she said. “Transit connects us with others just as visual languages constantly transport ideas and meaning from one place to another.”

@ashwadhwani

ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.