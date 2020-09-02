VIDEO: Abbotsford hockey fans celebrate Vancouver Canucks playoff win

#SouthFraserCellies take over Abbotsford’s South Fraser Way on Tuesday night, game six on Thursday

Vancouver Canucks fans in Abbotsford on South Fraser Way celebrate the club’s game five win on Tuesday. (YouTube)

Abbotsford hockey fans took to the streets last night after the Vancouver Canucks big 2-1 win over the Vegas Golden Knights.

The #SouthFraserCellies saw local hockey fans celebrate inside and outside their cars, as the Canucks managed to stave off elimination.

“Retired” videographer Kevin MacDonald documented some of the celebrations following the victory.

Abbotsford hockey fans have been taking in big wins on South Fraser Way for the majority of the postseason. Game six occurs on Thursday.

Tonight’s #SouthFraserCellies have started 🚨🚨 I can hear y’all from a few blocks away!!! (Remember to wear a mask & practice social distancing though) — Taya Fast (@taya_fast) September 2, 2020

Hey #ScottRoadCellies come on out to #SouthFraserCellies in Abbotsford and gas up, our gas prices are literally the only reason to come to Abbotsford oh and it's Big TUuuuUuuNaaaa Jake the shotgun snake Virrrrrtaaaanennnns hometown

#Canucks — Karen locked & loaded (@DougJarvis20) August 20, 2020

SOUTH FRASER IS BUMPIN’ TONIGHT LET’S GOOOOO!! 🔥🚨💥 BRING ON THE GOLDEN KNIGHTS ⚔️ #Canucks pic.twitter.com/WlM645vpiA — Tommy the Tractor Guy (@tommykippes) August 22, 2020

