Mark de Bruijn’s dinosaur traveled through the Lower Mainland on Friday. (Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News)

VIDEO: Abbotsford robotic T-rex invades Lower Mainland

Abbotsford man bought dinosaur on Thursday for his rock and gem shop

You may have seen a moving – and loud – dinosaur in the back of a pick-up truck over the last day and thought: “What’s all that about?”

But Mark de Bruijn’s daughter seems likely to have a different reaction.

De Bruijn, the proprietor of Townline Road rock and gem store MarkRockOn Lapidary Supplies, bought the dinosaur on Thursday for his shop, which includes a variety of mineral-related kids’ activities. He has been driving around with the dinosaur – cost: a reasonable-ish sounding $8,000 – ever since.

It’s delighted kids at local schools and likely puzzled motorists around town.

“It makes everybody smile, so it makes me smile,” he said. “The kids love it, so it’s something they can come and visit at our warehouse. So I’m going to drive around town, and maybe some of the Lower Mainland towns to let people know we’re here.”

At schools, it’s drawn kids to fences, some more certain than others that the dinosaur isn’t actually real.

“Everywhere I drive people are smiling and honking. It just puts a little bit of pleasure in peoples’ day. We all have a little stress and that laugh and smile you get out of people makes them happy and it makes me happy.”

On Friday, the dinosaur was set to hit the road as de Bruijn headed west into Vancouver on a different specific mission: to pick his daughter up from the University of British Columbia.

“She doesn’t know I have the dinosaur in the back of the truck.”

Video by: Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News

Previous story
Three Canadian cities crack top 10 list of most liveable places: report
Next story
VIDEO: Praying mantis fights black widow in epic West Kelowna battle

Just Posted

Nordstrom opens discount outlet in Langley’s biggest mall

The store is set to open in spring 2020 at Willowbrook Shopping Centre

Langley-based Giants players off at NHL camps

Several of the players were drafted by NHL teams and a couple were invited to camp

Cruise-In settling in well to new home in Aldergrove

With ‘kinks’ worked out, organizers are just hoping for good weather for this year’s charity car show

Cruise-In: Concours d’Elegance moves to the main thoroughfare

Early 20th centry car collections back for third year in Aldergrove

B.C. woman’s tale of online sugar daddy fails to convince judge in $200,000 fraud case

“She knew exactly what she was doing,” judge says of alleged mistress

VIDEO: Praying mantis fights black widow in epic West Kelowna battle

A West Kelowna woman captured the entire fight on camera in her basement

City of Quesnel to fine panhandlers, homeless people lying in streets

Council adopts several new bylaws after residents and business owners complain about overall crime

Protest planned as assaults on Okanagan correctional officers ‘skyrocket’

Officers will rally against prison violence on Sept. 9 in the South Okanagan

Province to hire SOGI 123 expert to train teachers across B.C.

Education Minister Rob Fleming announces funding for new education lead, enhance annual summit

Families of double-killer’s female victims warn Abbotsford of upcoming ‘supervised’ release

Terrence Burlingham killed Deana Worms, 20, and Brenda Hughes, 16, near Cranbrook in 1984

VIDEO: Abbotsford robotic T-rex invades Lower Mainland

Abbotsford man bought dinosaur on Thursday for his rock and gem shop

Whitecaps reverse BC fan’s three-game ban for anti-fascist sign

Joshua Griffith hopes team can learn something from controversy

Bear chases B.C. man into lake, tries to swim after him

Man swam 400 metres across the lake to safety, helped by a barking dog who distracted the bear

Dog attack sends Abbotsford man to hospital: “Flaps of his beard were just hanging by the skin”

Daughter-in-law warning community about dangerous unidentified pet

Most Read