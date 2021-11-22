VIDEO: Agassiz’s Creekside Dairy puts in overtime to serve flood-ridden community

With supply chain disruptions, landslides and flood waters plaguing the Fraser Valley this week, grocery stores were quickly cleared of staple foods.
That’s when Creekside Dairy got to work.
Family members and employees at Creekside worked into the night to produce as much milk as they could, processing and pasteurizing it on site to provide cheese and milk to hundreds of hungry community members.
“It was really crazy busy,” farmer Julaine Treur recalled.”But when you see a mother break down because she’s so happy she has milk for her child, it’s pretty rewarding.”
