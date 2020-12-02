VIDEO: Alleged UFO sighting in Abbotsford/Aldergrove

Footage from Dec. 1 shows three orbs in triangle formation in the skies

The skies in Abbotsford and Aldergrove have once again been gaining attention online, as more footage of unidentified flying objects was recently posted on YouTube.

The footage, recorded on Dec. 1, was posted on the popular Only Real UFOs YouTube Account on Dec. 2.

The witness description states:

“Driving east from 264 and Fraser hwy. At Aldergrove B.C. son observed orange glow low obscured by trees, pulled over to see three orange orbs in triangle formation. Wife documented on phone, lights stayed same distance from each other while slowly heading s.w. and slight rotation. 20 sec. or so later a single fiery orange orb brighter than the others followed on the same flight path at the same speed.”

WARNING: FOUL LANGUAGE IN VIDEO

Another sighting was reported in Abbotsford back in July, but this was just a single object.

