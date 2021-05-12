VIDEO: Baby owl welcomed at Langley’s Northern Spotted Owl breeding site

The Northern Spotted Owl Breeding Program welcomed a new chick in April 2021 after it was artificially incubated for 32 days while still in its egg, hand raised for a week and then returned to owl foster parents Sedin and Amore. Chick B is now settling in at the family nest, which the public can view live online. (Jasmine McCulligh/Special to Langley Advance Times)The Northern Spotted Owl Breeding Program welcomed a new chick in April 2021 after it was artificially incubated for 32 days while still in its egg, hand raised for a week and then returned to owl foster parents Sedin and Amore. Chick B is now settling in at the family nest, which the public can view live online. (Jasmine McCulligh/Special to Langley Advance Times)
This photo shows a minutes-old Northern Spotted Owl that was welcomed at the Langley-based breeding program in April 2021. Chick B is being raised by a pair of owls, and the famly nest can be viewed online. (Jasmine McCulligh/Special to Langley Advance Times)This photo shows a minutes-old Northern Spotted Owl that was welcomed at the Langley-based breeding program in April 2021. Chick B is being raised by a pair of owls, and the famly nest can be viewed online. (Jasmine McCulligh/Special to Langley Advance Times)

The population of the endangered Northern Spotted Owl is headed in the right direction thanks to the efforts of a breeding program in Langley.

On April 16, the Northern Spotted Owl Breeding Program (NSOBP) welcomed a rare chick, with the unglamorous name Chick B, after the egg was artificially incubated for 32 days. Then Chick B was hand raised for a week and then returned to avian foster parents Sedin and Amore, explained Jasmine McCulligh, coordinator of the Langley-based facility.

“As the chick grows, Amore will spend more time off the nest, but for now she will remain in the nest most of the time to keep the chick warm,” McCulligh said.

READ MORE: Langley northern spotted owl breeding facility welcomes disabled California relative

Established in 2007, the program aims to restore the wild population from the current 30 birds to more than 250 adult Northern Spotted Owls by releasing between 10 and 20 juvenile owls each year over the next few decades. McCulligh said this is the only program of its kind in the world.

Now that Sedin and Amore are settled with their newest addition, the public is invited to view the family’s day-to-day activity but online only.

“This is looking to be an exciting year for everyone involved with the breeding program, and we’ve been anxiously awaiting the live stream launch so that we could share our news with the world,” said McCulligh. “This is just the start of exciting news we have to share, but for now you can see all the action live 24/7 right from the comfort of your own home.”

The live stream is hosted by the Fish and Wildlife Compensation Program (FWCP), in partnership with the NSOBP.

To view the live video visit fwcp.ca/owlwebcam. The nest is most active between 8 and 11 a.m. and 6 and 10 p.m.

“Part of the recovery strategy for the Northern Spotted Owl is to increase the population size to a more stable, resilient level as soon as possible” said Julie Fournier, FWCP coastal region manager. “That’s why our board is providing funds, once again, towards this important captive breeding program.”

And funds are something the Langley program has struggled with amid the pandemic, McCulligh said, with increased operational costs and the cancellation of public outreach events.

READ MORE: Year-long logging halt aims to bolster northern spotted owl habitat near Hope

“Public outreach events are an important fundraising stream for the NSOBP, which is a part of the non-profit British Columbia Conservation Foundation,” she explained.

To support the new chicks the NSOBP has launched an Adopt-a-Chick fundraiser where donors will receive exclusive emails for a one-time donation of $25.

“We estimate it costs about $1,700 per year to feed just one Northern Spotted Owl in its first year of life; so we’re hopeful that this fundraiser will help out with those costs,” McCulligh said.

To donate visit www.nsobreedingprogram.com or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/nsobreedingprogram.

Have a story tip? Email: joti.grewal@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Endangered SpeciesLangley

Previous story
Star Wars fan film ‘Bucketheads,’ shot in Lower Mainland, makes its debut

Just Posted

Heavily armed police officers responded to a call on 203rd Street near Fraser Highway. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: Police swarm Langley City dollar store

Heavily armed officers were seen entering the Dollarama on 203rd Street

The Northern Spotted Owl Breeding Program welcomed a new chick in April 2021 after it was artificially incubated for 32 days while still in its egg, hand raised for a week and then returned to owl foster parents Sedin and Amore. Chick B is now settling in at the family nest, which the public can view live online. (Jasmine McCulligh/Special to Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: Baby owl welcomed at Langley’s Northern Spotted Owl breeding site

Facility has launched an Adopt-a-Chick fundraiser to help with expenses

Chloe B from Glen Valley Club with her speech “In One Ear and Out the Other” placed 1st in Langley District and 1st in Fraser Valley Regional Competition. (Special to The Star)
Langley 4-H members learn skills through public speaking

Chloe B,, Elly V., and Lily M. earned first in three different speaking categories this spring

Seven-year-old Adam Dadson opened his own plant stand at 24th Ave and 268 Street in Aldergrove. (Val Dadson/Special to The Star)
Seven-year-old Aldergrove entrepreneur opens pop-up plant stand

Adam Dadson sold flowers last weekend to earn enough money to buy his mom a Mother’s Day gift

While most drivers along the stretch of 200th Street near Nicomekl Elementary School in Langley City follow the posted speed limits, a significant number is ignoring the posted limits, data from speed reader boards shows. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
Drivers in Langley City are most likely to ignore the speed limit near Nicomekl school

Data from speed reader boards shows speeding is worst on 200th Street between 50th and 53rd Avenues

B.C. Labour Minister Harry Bains in the B.C. legislature, May 13, 2019. (Hansard TV)
VIDEO: B.C. to provide 3 days of sick pay for COVID-19 absences

Province will support employers on cost, labour minister says

Erik Christian Oun, who worked for the Coquitlam school district, has had his teaching licence suspended for half a year. (Pixabay)
Coquitlam teacher suspended after persistently messaging students online, calling them ‘cutie’ and ‘sweetheart’

Erik Christian Oun’s teaching licence has been suspended for half a year, in a decision made by the B.C. Commissioner for Teacher Regulation

Signage for ICBC (Insurance Corporation of British Columbia) is shown in Victoria, B.C. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
B.C. moves to bar people with unpaid COVID fines from getting, renewing driver’s licence

Only 14% of people have paid their fines as of May 8

Brad MacKenzie, advocacy chair for the ALS Society of B.C., says having research projects in the province allows people here to have access to cutting-edge treatments now being developed. (B.C. government video)
B.C. funds research chair for Lou Gehrig’s disease at UBC

Pandemic has cut off patient access to international projects

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Terry Driver as he looked around the time of the killing of Tanya Smith and the attempted murder of Misty Cockerill in Abbotsford in October 1995. No current photos are available of Driver.
‘Abbotsford Killer’ Terry Driver denied parole, deemed ‘high risk’ to re-offend

Driver murdered Tanya Smith, 16, and seriously injured Misty Cockerill, 15, in 1995

In this Monday, March 15, 2021 file photo a vial of AstraZeneca vaccine is pictured in a pharmacy in Boulogne Billancourt, outside Paris. Questions remained Wednesday about the future of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine in Canada, as Manitoba limited use of the shot and Ontario announced it planned to save an incoming shipment to use as second doses. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Christophe Ena, File
Questions remain about the future of the Oxford-AstraZeneca shot in Canada

More than two million Canadians have received AstraZeneca and 17 have been confirmed to have VITT

A Mountie issued B.C. RCMP’s first ticket for non-essential travel May 1. (Black Press Media files)
Driver ticketed, told to ‘return to Lower Mainland immediately’ by Vancouver Island police

The motorist was originally pulled over for driving-related offences May 1

(Black Press Media)
Emergency alert test an ‘accidental re-broadcast’ of last week’s, B.C. says

Province says alert was sent out due to human error

Most Read