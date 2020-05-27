Bear seen hunting down a rabbit in Whistler, B.C., on May 25, 2020. (danielmb101/Instagram)

VIDEO: Bear catches ‘rascally rabbit’ for breakfast near Whistler bus stop

The brief encounter of the bear hunting its meal has gone viral

British Columbia – known for its wildlife – is home to hundreds of amateur videos showcasing interactions between bears, cougars, rare birds and other animals. A video shot in Whistler recently showing the last moments of a confrontation between a hungry bear and a wild rabbit doesn’t disappoint.

The footage, captured at a bus stop on Monday (May 27) by Daniel Michael Bunter, shows a rabbit being chased by a bear on the street.

The pair run in a circle several times.

“Get the rabbit, get the rabbit,” Bunter, who appears to be filming from inside a vehicle, can be heard saying.

The bear manages to catch the rabbit, before picking it up and running into nearby bushes.

RISE AND SHINE: Grizzly bear pals emerge from 19th hibernation at Grouse Mountain

Black bears go into a deep sleep or “denning period” from November through to April, making May a month for extensive bear sightings as the animals come out of slumber looking for food.

With a sense of smell far greater than that of dogs, the big four-legged animals are able to locate food from over a kilometre away, according to Wild Safe BC.

If a bear is spotted posing an immediate threat or danger to public safety, British Columbians are asked to contact the Conservation Officer Service at 1-877-952-7277 (RAPP).

If you encounter a bear, conservationists urge that you talk in a low, calm voice, never turn your back on a bear, and do not directly stare at it.

Wildlife

