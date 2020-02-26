Chris Pratt posted a video showing the beauty of Kamloops, B.C., on Feb. 25, 2020. (Screenshot)

VIDEO: Chris Pratt admires Kamloops’ beauty while filming ‘Jurassic World 3’

Film crews will be in Merritt for next two weeks

Chris Pratt is showing his love for British Columbia – specifically the Thompson-Nicola region.

The actor, who is currently in and around Merritt for the filming of Jurassic World 3, took to Instagram Tuesday to give Kamloops a shout out.

“Look at this beautiful drive” Pratt can be seen saying while inside a vehicle, before turning the camera to show a snowy landscape along the highway.

“Kamloops, British Columbia is so beautiful. Good Lord, that sun, wow,” he continues.

Pratt and the rest of the Jurassic World 3 film crew, including Bryce Dallas Howard and Laura Dern, will be in Merritt for roughly two weeks. Filming has also been spotted on Vancouver Island.

This will be the sixth sequel in the long-running Jurassic Park franchise. The Jurassic World series began in 2015 and this last film in the trilogy is headed for release in June 2021.

‘WANT TO GET EATEN?’: Hollywood’s Jurassic World 3 looking for extras during B.C. filming

Foreign Affairs minister points to rash of new cases appearing in places like Italy and Iran

