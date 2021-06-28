VIDEO: Critter Care releases 5 black bears

Critter Care Wildlife Society is releasing bear cubs back into the wild and they’re giving the community a behind-the-scenes look.

In a video posted to social media on Wednesday, June 23, the Langley-based rehabilitation facility shows the preparation crew members undertake before the release of the animals.

The bears shown in the footage are under sedation are released with temporary collar monitors, which the society says will rot off.

The bears highlighted in the video are Luna, Aurora, Paddington, Tony, and Elena.

Critter Care Wildlife Society specializes in the treatment, care, and release of sick, injured, and orphaned mammals native to British Columbia’s Southern and Lower Mainland.

To learn more about the facility and how to donate visit www.crittercarewildlife.org.

