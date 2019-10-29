VIDEO: Does your dog hate wearing a Halloween costume?

Try a less restrictive one, experts say

As people prepare to dress up for Halloween, some may even decide to buy a costume for their furry companions.

Although our pets usually comply, professor Alexandra Horowitz believes they might only be doing so for our benefit.

According to Horowitz, the wolf-like ancestors of dogs would use “body covering” as a form of reprimand.

It’s because of this that dogs maybe genetically disposed to believe a costume is a form of being corrected.

Horowitz suggests watching for any signs of duress in order to make sure your pet is as comfortable as possible.

If they’re unhappy with what they’re wearing, try to ease their stress by choosing a less constrictive costume.

The Canadian Press

Most Read