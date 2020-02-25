BLANK SPACER

VIDEO: Grumpy sea lion resists help back to water in Washington State

Crews were able to coax her into a crate to carry her back to water

Sheriff’s deputies and Washington state wildlife officials had a standoff with a rather grumpy sea lion that was found wandering a rural road.

Crews were able to coax her into a crate to carry her back to water.

The Associated Press

