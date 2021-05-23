VIDEO: Local nursery strips down for World Naked Gardening Day

Laurelle Oldford-Down stripped down to celebrate World Naked Gardening Day at Arts Nursery. (Arts Nursery/Facebook)

Having been pranked by her co-workers at Arts Nursery in the past, Laurelle Oldford-Down didn’t think World Naked Gardening Day was a real event.

“So I did Google it and it was actually a day,” the 53-year-old told the Langley Advance Times.

“At about 3 a.m I thought I better shave my legs,” she laughed.

World Naked Gardening Day is marked each year on the first Saturday of May, and according to The Seattle Times was founded be Seattle-native Mark Storey in 2005.

Locally, Oldford-Down marked the day at Arts Nursery in typical fashion by releasing a weekly gardening video – only naked.

“Watching the news and eating carbs probably hasn’t helped my figure but I thought this would help with body positivity,” she said.

In the video Oldford-Down is stripped down while posing behind a variety of plants and popping up from inside a large planter.

“I got stuck in that pot for about 20 minutes,” she chuckled.

Since the video went live on social media it has been viewed nearly 80,000 times and shared in Louisiana, New York, Michigan, Sweden, and trending in Oldford-Down’s home province of Newfoundland.

“The response has been overwhelming,” she said. “It was wonderful I think folks really enjoyed.”

“It was quite silly and a ton of fun.”

Oldford-Down invited the public to continue visiting Arts Nursery for their weekly video, noting the group is already planning for National Sneak Some Zucchini Onto Your Neighbour’s Porch Day on Aug. 8.

For gardening tips visit the nursery’s blog at www.artsnursery.com/blog.

