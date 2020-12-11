A Maple Ridge couple were perplexed by some lights they observed in the sky on Saturday night. (Pixabay)

VIDEO: Maple Ridge couple spots strange lights flying in formation

‘Too low to be satellites, too high to be drones,’ viewer said.

Kelly Garvey was out on her back deck in the Lower Hammond area of Maple Ridge at around 8:45 p.m. on Saturday night when some strange lights in the sky caught her attention.

She initially thought they were Chinese lanterns that some neighbours might have released, but their coordinated movements suggested otherwise.

She yelled for her husband, Jimmy, to come out and take a look.

“I went out there, and started recording with my phone right away,” Jimmy said.

“It was three lights in a triangle formation…. and we watched them go towards the [Golden Ears] bridge, slowly flying across the sky.

“As they got closer to the bridge, two of the lights just went straight up in the air, and one kind of stayed there before going out.”

Jimmy said he looked at Kelly and asked, “Are you thinking what I’m thinking?”

Kelly is convinced the lights were UFOs.

“A lot of people have drones in our neighbourhood and you can hear them,” she said.

“But you could hear a pin drop.”

She also insists the lights were ‘dancing around’ too much to be planes, flying too high to be drones, and too low to be satellites.

The pair went online, and saw there was a similar sighting in Abbotsford, so are wondering if there is a correlation.

Pitt Meadows airport manager Guy Miller said it sounded ‘fascinating.’

“It’s hard to tell what it could be,” he said.

“I haven’t heard any report at all from Nav Canada, or any other local community members, airport tenants, or operators.”

Miller noted any drone activity that close to the airport would require a significant amount of paperwork from Transport Canada, Nav Canada, and the airport itself.

“It would be highly unlikely it was drones unless it was some illegal activity in the vicinity,” he said.

“I’m not aware of any drones that were approved for that time of night, and I’m usually aware of all the activity in the area.”


