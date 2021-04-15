VIDEO: Motorist drives along Vancouver’s seawall near False Creek

Pedestrians expressed their disbelief after seeing the car join them on the waterfront walking path

The driver of a BMW took the scenic route Wednesday night – along the seawall in Vancouver’s False Creek area.

Pedestrians out for a leisurely stroll expressed words of disbelief after seeing the white car join them on the walking path.

“He has to get off now, right?” A person is heard asking a man who captured it on video at around 8:15 p.m. Others laughed and made comments about Google Maps’ navigation system.

The vehicle reportedly drove as far as between the Plaza of Nations and Science World.

Pedestrians originally attempted to advise the driver to turn around, the video-taker told Black Press Media.

“But they just kept going,” he said. The driver eventually found an open area and reversed the vehicle.

“I imagine they went back the way they came,” the witness said.



sarah.grochowski@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Videos