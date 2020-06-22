Chase Claypool surprised his dad with an early Father’s Day gift and took to social media on Sunday, June 21, 2020 to recall the moment a new truck drove up into a driveway catching his dad off guard. Claypool was visiting his family home in Langley on Mother’s Day when he gifted both his parents new sets of wheels. (Chase Claypool video screenshot)

VIDEO: NFL athlete Chase Claypool gifts dad new truck, recalls moment on Father’s Day

The Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver was visiting his Langley home on Mother’s Day

Chase Claypool gave his dad an early Father’s Day surprise when he was visiting his family home in Langley several weeks ago and shared the moment again on social media Sunday.

“Happy Father’s Day!!” Claypool captioned a video capturing his dad’s reaction as a new RAM truck pulls up into a driveway.

READ MORE: VIDEO: Celebrating homegrown football star Chase Claypool

The newly signed Pittsburgh Steelers athlete was at his Langley home on Mother’s Day where he gifted both his mom and dad new sets of wheels.

“This has been a dream of mine ever since I was a little kid to have both my dads… truly enjoy this together was a special moment for me!” Claypool’s Father’s Day post continued.

The day also included a surprise for Claypool who was celebrated with a parade after he was drafted to the National Football League in April.

The 6 ft. 4 inch wide receiver grew up playing in Abbotsford and for now, calls Langley home.

@JotiGrewal_
joti.grewal@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

FootballLangleyNFL

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Fraser Valley Bandits, Ravens Brewing launch new beer

Just Posted

VIDEO: NFL athlete Chase Claypool gifts dad new truck, recalls moment on Father’s Day

The Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver was visiting his Langley home on Mother’s Day

Aldergrove’s annual Canada Day parade sees no signs of stopping amid the COVID-19 pandemic

Langley Township approves new, expanded version of the parade to meet provincial health regulations in 2020

New trees in Langley City’s McBurney Plaza had to be replaced because support straps were not removed

‘They basically strangled the trees’

Dads drive-by for Father’s Day in Langley

Free cookies and root beer were distributed at two locations by Living Waters Church

Going Back To The Future for Father’s Day in Langley

DeLorean from the movie comes to Toy Traders store

‘Lifeguard’ app launches as a made-in-B.C. solution to help prevent overdose deaths

B.C. recorded record-breaking number of fatal overdoses in May

Facing changes together: Your community, your journalists

Thanks for helping the Aldergrove Star to continue its mission to provide trusted local news

Gangland task force responds to gun incident at Similkameen campsite

A 47-year-old Princeton woman is facing possible charges in connection to the incident

Travel will have to wait, despite calls from Canada’s business leaders: Trudeau

Open letter to premiers, prime minister urges ‘safe’ reopening of travel corridors

Online poll finds 43 per cent of Chinese-Canadians faced threats over COVID-19

Just over half expressed worry that Asian children would be bullied when they return to school

COVID-19 might speed up, not slow down transit use: advocates

Some say post-pandemic times are the perfect moment to improve on basics

UBC Board of Governors chair resigns after ‘liking’ anti-protest tweets

Korenberg liked a tweet comparing Black Lives Matter, anti-fascists to the “paramilitary wings” of Hitler, Mussolini

Creeping slide prompts evacuation alert, road closure in Old Fort, B.C.

Second time in two years the road has closed

B.C.’s Pacwest conference cancels all fall sports

Men’s and women’s soccer, golf, volleyball and basketball will not compete until 2021

Most Read