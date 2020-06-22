VIDEO: NFL athlete Chase Claypool gifts dad new truck, recalls moment on Father’s Day

Chase Claypool gave his dad an early Father’s Day surprise when he was visiting his family home in Langley several weeks ago and shared the moment again on social media Sunday.
“Happy Father’s Day!!” Claypool captioned a video capturing his dad’s reaction as a new RAM truck pulls up into a driveway.
The newly signed Pittsburgh Steelers athlete was at his Langley home on Mother’s Day where he gifted both his mom and dad new sets of wheels.
“This has been a dream of mine ever since I was a little kid to have both my dads… truly enjoy this together was a special moment for me!” Claypool’s Father’s Day post continued.
The day also included a surprise for Claypool who was celebrated with a parade after he was drafted to the National Football League in April.
The 6 ft. 4 inch wide receiver grew up playing in Abbotsford and for now, calls Langley home.
@JotiGrewal_
joti.grewal@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.