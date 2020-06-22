VIDEO: NFL athlete Chase Claypool gifts dad new truck, recalls moment on Father’s Day

The Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver was visiting his Langley home on Mother’s Day

Chase Claypool surprised his dad with an early Father’s Day gift and took to social media on Sunday, June 21, 2020 to recall the moment a new truck drove up into a driveway catching his dad off guard. Claypool was visiting his family home in Langley on Mother’s Day when he gifted both his parents new sets of wheels. (Chase Claypool video screenshot)

Chase Claypool gave his dad an early Father’s Day surprise when he was visiting his family home in Langley several weeks ago and shared the moment again on social media Sunday.

“Happy Father’s Day!!” Claypool captioned a video capturing his dad’s reaction as a new RAM truck pulls up into a driveway.

The newly signed Pittsburgh Steelers athlete was at his Langley home on Mother’s Day where he gifted both his mom and dad new sets of wheels.

“This has been a dream of mine ever since I was a little kid to have both my dads… truly enjoy this together was a special moment for me!” Claypool’s Father’s Day post continued.

The day also included a surprise for Claypool who was celebrated with a parade after he was drafted to the National Football League in April.

The 6 ft. 4 inch wide receiver grew up playing in Abbotsford and for now, calls Langley home.

