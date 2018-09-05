VIDEO: Police hunt for ‘wascally wabbit’ caught in B.C. traffic

Police officer, with net in hand, helps rabbit off busy street

It wasn’t a typical manhunt.

A Vancouver police officer turned heads on Wednesday, playing the role of Elmer Fudd and searching for a loose bunny that managed to hop into downtown traffic.

In a video posted online, the officer and a group of Good Samaritans can be seen looking underneath a white car. But each time the car inches forward, so does the rabbit.

Eventually, with a net in hand, the officer is able to scoop up the fluffy friend.

The heroic efforts by all involved has attracted high praise and endless puns.

No Parking Hare. — Shane Matthews (@galaxy999ca) September 5, 2018

We were right in front of this, great job by VPD keeping everyone safe, especially that adorable little bunny! — Ashley (@Yogaforthat) September 5, 2018

