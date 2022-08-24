This still image provided by SpaceX shows a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket lifting off from Cape Canaveral, Fla., Space Force Station on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021. SpaceX has had a busy month and is launching several more satellites into orbit this August.(SpaceX via AP)

VIDEO: Starlink satellite train wows stargazers across Lower Mainland

Elon Musk’s SpaceX communications company launched 53 new satellites into orbit over the weekend

Clear skies across the Fraser Valley this weekend provided beautiful nights for stargazing.

And, as it turned out, Starlink gazing.

SpaceX launched 53 more of its satellites into orbit on Aug. 19, following a successful rocket launch from Cape Canaveral, Fla. According to the website EarthSky, there are now nearly 3,000 SpaceX satellites in orbit, with many more to come as Elon Musk’s company continues to increase internet connectivity around the world.

Across the Fraser Valley, people were posting photos, videos and general curiosity about the satellites on local Facebook pages.

Andrew Grimeau sent in a video of SpaceX satellites crossing the skies in a train formation above the Matsqui area of Abbotsford.

For those who haven’t yet seen the satellites cross the skies, there are two more launches coming up at the end of the month, on Aug. 28 from Florida and Aug. 30 from California.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

AstronomySpace

