Explore the Fraser Valley’s picturesque locations. From wetlands, lakes, lavender fields and so much more, you need to get your camera out for these picture perfect spots. (Photo by Baneet Braich/Black Press Media)

VIDEO: The Fraser Valley’s picture-perfect locales

Highlights include Tuscan Farm Gardens, the Hayward Lake area, Mount Cheam and more

Explore the Fraser Valley’s picturesque locations.

From wetlands, lakes, lavender fields and so much more, you need to get your camera out for these picture-perfect spots.

Previous story
5 to start your day
Next story
Will Idris Elba be the first black James Bond?

Just Posted

Surveillance workers at the Cascades Casino in Langley City vote to join union

Eleven employees will be represented by MoveUP union

Wildfire smoke brings in air quality advisory for Lower Mainland

People with health conditions are urged to avoid the outdoors

LETTER: Invest in peace, not war

A Langley man wants Canada, and its allies, to focus energies on peace – not making weapons.

Imagination plays big in KidZone at Langley’s new RibFest

Langley Rotarians are counting down the days until this weekend and the first-ever charity RibFest.

VIDEO: Alley art aimed at Langley beautification ahead of impending road work

When the one-way on Fraser Highway gets torn up next year, Forever Yours Lingerie will be ready.

VIDEO: The Fraser Valley’s picture-perfect locales

Highlights include Tuscan Farm Gardens, the Hayward Lake area, Mount Cheam and more

Will Idris Elba be the first black James Bond?

The British actor is fueling speculation on Twitter

Cooler weather helps crews fight Southern California wildfire

The Holy Fire has destroyed 16 structures in the Cleveland National Forest

Travellers warned after Richmond agency’s licence suspended

Regulator says Sinorama Travel Vancouver Inc. doesn’t have enough cash to keep operating

B.C. waits to add ‘craft cannabis’ to its retail system

Wholesaler confident 15% markup will eliminate black market

B.C. real estate sales slow down for the summer, group says

Greater Vancouver downturn leading to a slump B.C.-wide

5 to start your day

Vancouver beaches closed due to E. coli, police arrest man after bomb threat and more

One trillion litres of sewage leaked into lakes and rivers over last five years

Toronto, like the vast majority of Canadian cities, doesn’t monitor real-time data of sewage leaks into lakes, rivers or oceans.

Friendly tone belied desperate acts of Seattle plane thief

Investigators working to find out how an airline employee stole the plane Friday and crashed it after being chased by military jets.

Most Read