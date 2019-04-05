The 1966 road trip is a series of Transportation Ministry photographs, taken every 80 feet, turned into a video.

VIDEO: Travelling the Lougheed Highway circa 1966

Transportation Ministry film offers a nostalgic road trip

Without the benefit of a flux capacitor or a hot tub time machine, you can take a trip across B.C. in 1966.

An online video series called the BC Road Trip Time Machine, lets viewers take nostalgic video rides around the province.

In this case, it is a fast ride down the Lougheed Highway from Burnaby, through Coquitlam to Maple Ridge, courtesy of the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure.

It’s a four-minute ride that shows how much has changed.

Lougheed Hwy. was two winding countryside lanes instead of four. All of the bridges have since been improved or replaced, and there are many more changes that make the rural road of 53 years ago virtually unrecognizable.

These videos are digital versions of 16 mm photo-logs collected by rigging a camera onto a car and taking still images every 80 feet or so.

Those stills were then run together as a single film to create a visual record of road condition information from across the province. This allowed ministry engineers to study a stretch of road without having to travel there.

Today, the ministry uses a specialized van called an automatic road analyzer, with computers, lasers, GPS and high definition cameras to collect information about highways and roads.

 


ncorbett@mapleridgenews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Fashion Fridays: How to style a leopard skirt
Next story
Canadian Arctic a prime spot for ‘ridiculously rare’ blue gemstones

Just Posted

Langley mother delivers smoking-ban petition to legislature

Naomi Baker submitted the petition to legislature and met with the Housing Minister.

Langley epilepsy patient refuses to leave Vancouver hospital until needs are met

Tavia Marlatt is scheduled to meet with Langley Memorial Hospital officials on Friday, April 5.

Admission fees to Aldergrove’s water park could increase by half

Fees for swimming pool will only increase by three per cent starting in September

VIDEO: Foursome of outstanding Langley volunteers lauded

One couple and two individual volunteers were recognized for the dedication to community

Voting opens for top five Total Makeover Contestants

Public voting runs until April 10 for the final five contestants.

VIDEO: B.C. man rescues dog during encounter with two cougars

Mike Germunstad grabbed 75-pound pitbull by ‘the scruff of the neck’ as cougar approached

VIDEO: Travelling the Lougheed Highway circa 1966

Transportation Ministry film offers a nostalgic road trip

Province concerned over allegations of B.C. social worker with fake degree

The ministry has issued a statement regarding Robert Riley Saunder’s employment

Museum, hospital expansion to use mass timber, John Horgan says

Premier calls for new strategies for Interior forest companies

‘Free Willy’ bill demands end to whale captivity

MPs vote in favour of Bill S-203

Student accused of setting Langara College fires faces more charges

Nasradin Abdusamad Ali is accused of fighting with and robbing students prior to the fires

VIDEO: Green Shirt Day to honour Humboldt Broncos organ donor

The ‘Logan Boulet Effect’ inspired more than 100,000 Canadians to register as organ donors

Victoria necropsy on grey whale aims to unlock secrets of its death

Large grey whale found dead off the coast of Vancouver Island April 4

MLA calls for regional plan, amid third report of homeless patient taxied to Fraser Valley

Regional plan could also help prevent one community from becoming a ‘hub’ of homelessness MLA says ‘regional plan’ including wrap-around services will help end hospitals’ shuffling of homeless

Most Read