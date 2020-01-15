VIDEO: Who said Vancouver can’t handle a little snow?

The Lower Mainland is set to be hit by another snowstorm Wednesday night in an unusual amount of snow for the usually temperate region.
But some people with places to be are taking full advantage of the winter weather.
Strap on some skis and glide your way through the streets
Police were trying to cut off two motorcyclists who had fled an earlier traffic stop
Environment Canada has issued new alerts about inclement weather that’s on the way
People enjoying educator’s outdoor acoustic performance
Wintry weather has resulted in delays and cancellations in the Township and City
Police say they are struggling to reach stranded motorists
Mounties were installing new access procedures after checkpoint was set up for Coastal GasLink site
Environment Canada warned that roof shingles and windows could be damaged by the strong winds
Gabriel Klein shown stealing alcohol and knife before killing Letisha Reimer
SPCA looking for help to care for three-year-old pig who suffered with overgrown hooves
Adverse weather causes BC Ferries to cancel sailings
Maxwell Johnson and his 12-year-old granddaughter had been at a Bank of Montreal branch in Vancouver on Dec. 20
Former party leader to still represent Oak Bay-Gordon Head riding
All public schools and universities are closed
Langley schools are closed Wednesday
Pair hit businesses in Abbotsford, Langley, Maple Ridge, Surrey, Chilliwack and Vancouver
Several municipalities in Canada and the United States have banned sledding
A special weather statement is in effect for Langley
Sorry We Missed You, Ordinary Love, The Song of Names, and Arab Blues all part of film series