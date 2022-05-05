Voting for Kraft Hockeyville champ begins Friday May 6 at 6 a.m Pacific Time

Flood ravaged town hopes for $250,000 and an NHL hockey game

Voting for the winner of Kraft Hockeyville begins Friday, May 6 a.m. Pacific Time, and ends Saturday, May 7 at 2 .m.

Princeton’s chances are pretty good, according to Mayor Spencer Coyne.

“We have a lot of momentum behind us and I think people want to see something good happen to us,” Coyne proclaimed.

Princeton’s arena desperately needs a new roof. It’s currently being held together with tarps weighted down by tires.

“Everyone in town who has ever been in the arena knows we need a new roof,” said Coyne. “So let’s get ourselves a new roof.”

Princeton is one of four finalists for the $250,000 Hockeyville prize. If the town wins it will also have the honour of hosting an NHL game.

The town is facing off against Sydney, Nova Scotia, Saint-Jean-Sur-Richelieu, Quebec and Douro-Dummer, Ontario.

Considerable publicity has been attached to the contest, and Coyne acknowledged that must be partly because of the November 2021 flood.

“We are the only community in Western Canada. That’s a big thing,” he said.

“Also, we can’t ignore the fact of everything we have gone through in the last six months.

“It’s put attention on us, so anything in the forefront.”

The mayor admitted he wasn’t quite prepared for the public relations marathon associated with the contest.

He’s been interviewed repeatedly by national, provincial and local media on the issue.

“I don’t know if everyone is getting this kind of attention.”

The key to winning the contest is to simply get people to vote, he added.

“Go to krafthockeyville.ca. You can vote and vote and vote. You can vote multiple times and that’s how we are going to win.

“We are a force to be reckoned with when we put our minds to it.”

Related: Princeton B.C. is one of four finalists in national Kraft Hockeyville contest

Related: Princeton mayor recognized as a ‘Community Hero’ by Vancouver Canucks

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email:andrea.demeer@similkameenspotlight.com

Trending Now