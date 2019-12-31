A baby. (PeakPx)

What are the most popular baby names in B.C. in 2019?

Olivia and Oliver top the list of baby names

Olivia and Oliver top the list of most popular baby names in B.C. for 2019, according to the province.

The data, released Tuesday, showed that Olivia and Oliver are followed by Lucas, Liam, Ethan, Noah, William, Benjamin, Charlotte, Emma and Leo, according to the Vital Statistics Agency.

The list did not differ much from 2018, where Liam was the top choice, followed by Olivia, Emma, Lucas, Oliver, Benjamin, Ethan, Noah, Logan and Amelia.

However, the number of babies born in B.C. did drop from 43,844 in 2018 to 40,978 in 2019.

If you want, you can compare baby name popularity here: https://connect.health.gov.bc.ca/babynames.

READ MORE: What are the most popular baby names in B.C. in 2018?

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
VIDEO: Ice skating on Lake Louise a cool alternative to snow sports
Next story
Google Maps captures motorists flipping the bird on Okanagan Highway

Just Posted

Forecast of heavy rain prompts extreme weather alert by Langley shelter

Homeless advised to come in from the rain

WEATHER: Up to 30 millimetres of rainfall expected on New Year’s Eve in Langley

Showers are expected to end late evening, Environment Canada reports

Remembering inspirational coach Don Sparks

Walnut Grove Secondary cross-country coach passed away at 58

Greater Vancouver Zoo animals suffer ‘boredom and frustration’ Humane Society says

Report calls on Aldergrove zoo to upgrade enclosures, stop housing animals ‘unsuited’ to B.C.

International speakers coming to Langley event to spark gratitude and appreciation

A local event has 16 guest speakers scheduled to present

VIDEO: Ice skating on Lake Louise a cool alternative to snow sports

‘One of the best times to go … is at sunrise or sunset against the breathtaking mountain backdrop’

Google Maps captures motorists flipping the bird on Okanagan Highway

Two caught flipping off Street View Car near Peachland

Snowball Classic field revealed

60th annual Abbotsford basketball tournament running from Jan. 15 to 18

What are the most popular baby names in B.C. in 2019?

Olivia and Oliver top the list of baby names

Woman dies after barricading herself in burning suite in Victoria

Police-involved incident on Christmas Day under investigation

Heavy snowfall warning for Coquihalla Highway

Snow amounts of 20-30 cm expected for North and Central Okanagan and other Interior regions

Elderly Surrey woman’s wheelchair/walker swiped

Su Zhen Luo, 85, suffers from a spinal injury from a fall and depended on her $254.99 stroller to get around

TransLink gears up for free transit in Metro Vancouver on New Year’s Eve

SkyTrain service to be extended by about one hour

Blackface, a gifted skull and an ICBC ‘dumpster fire’: B.C.’s top political stories of 2019

Here’s what caught our eye in 2019

Most Read