FILE – A baby monitor. (Wade Armstrong/Flickr via Creative Commons 2.0)

Would you leave your baby alone to go to the gym? This Canadian dad did

The man identifies just as a divorced dad with a nine-month-old baby

Would you leave your baby alone at home to go work out next door?

That’s what one Canadian dad is asking social media website Reddit this week.

The man, who identifies just as a divorced dad with a nine-month-old baby, said his ex-wife thought it was the “worst thing I can do to the child.”

“I grew up in Switzerland before moving to Canada and leaving children unattended at home is somewhat common, not quite a social faux-pas as it is here,” he wrote.

The dad has custody of his nine-month-old baby three days a week, uses a baby monitor to watch the child from afar, and only goes to the gym when she is asleep.

“I live in a main floor apartment and gym is right next door. From my patio door it’s 30 second walk to the gym,” he wrote.

The post is on a sub-forum on Reddit where commenters vote if the poster is in the wrong.

Commenters largely agreed that leaving the baby in this scenario was not a big deal, but many wondered why the dad had to work out on those three days.

“[He] doesn’t HAVE to work out on the three days he has his kid, or he could work out from home on those days if he needs to, or he could find a gym with childcare,” one commenter wrote.

“It no different from living in a big house and being down stairs while the baby is asleep upstairs,” another said.

Others pointed out that if anything happens, courts may not side with the dad.

“If God forbid something were to happen to the baby, the mother could sue [the dad] for full custody and… she would win.”

