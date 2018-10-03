You can drink alcohol at two Vancouver beaches next summer

Pilot project will run at Kitsilano and English Bay

What’s missing from your favourite Vancouver beach? If it’s being able to crack open a cold one, you’re in luck.

The Vancouver Park Board has approved a pilot project to serve alcohol at Kitsilano and English Bay beaches starting next May.

In a report presented Monday, parks staff said 22 per cent of those asked saw alcohol sales as a missed opportunity for Vancouver’s beaches.

The project would see “limited beer and wine” sold at the two beach concessions between the Victoria Day and Labour Day weekends.

English Bay and Kitsilano were chosen because those concessions are already run by restaurant operators, giving them more experience with liquor rules.

Staff hope the sales will bring in 30 to 50 per cent more revenue and improve customer experience.

