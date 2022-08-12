Chads Island sits off the northwest shore of Princess Margaret Marine Park (Portland Island). (Photo courtesy of Unique Properties)

You can own your own private B.C. island for $2.9M

Chads Island has swimmable beaches and a protected dock

There is an entire island currently for sale in the southern Gulf Islands region.

Chads Island is 7.8 acres and comes with a two-bedroom, 885-square-foot cabin, as well as a 450-square-foot workshop and a boat house. It is listed at $2.9 million.

The densely forested island has its own abundance of hiking trails and is directly off the northwest corner of Princess Margaret Marine Park (Portland Island).

The shores of the island include swimmable beaches and a protected dock.

By boat, the island is 10 minutes away from Canoe Cove.

Given its small size and expected privacy, there is no regular public or commercial access to the island. The only way for someone to get to and from it is by using their own boat.

The island is listed by Vancouver-based real estate group, Unique Properties. The organization is a subsidiary of the Canadian investment management company, Colliers. Unique Properties specializes in the sale of private islands, waterfront estates, resorts and ski hills, and other similar properties.

While the existing buildings on Chads Island are aged, its terrain is level and could facilitate new construction.

According to Unique Properties, the island has “numerous excellent building sites for a new home and a guest cabin.”

