‘You’ll see it when you see it’: BC Ferries mask graphic gains James Corden’s attention

B.C. has made its mark in the late night talk show world yet again – this time thanks to a face mask graphic from aboard BC Ferries.

Earlier this month, the ferry company received widespread attention for a particular graphic intended to depict a man wearing a face mask.

As of this week, face masks are mandatory in all public indoor spaces – although BC Ferries vessels have had similar mandates for several months.

But shortly after BC Ferries unveiled the new signage, social media users pointed out the graphic could be interpreted to be showing male genetalia, making it go viral.

Turns out, James Corden fans were just as quick to pick up on the dual imagery when he showed it Wednesday night on the Late Late Show.

“A company in Canada is getting a lot of attention online for its sign encouraging people to wear a mask, because, well, you’ll see it when you see it,” he told the audience, followed by laughter.

“I mean, talk about graphic design – that’s a play on words.”

In a tweet earlier this week, BC Ferries acknowledged the various responses to the design.

“If there was anyone unaware about our mandatory requirement to wear masks … they know now.”

According to BC Ferries, the signs will be replaced in the near future.

