VIDEO: Black Press Media journalists read hate mail

We share the best of the worst tirades in 2018

Journalists are forced to develop a thick skin.

Despite our best efforts, reporters and editors receive hate mail on a regular basis. We’re labelled everything from “human cockroaches,” to people who “prey on the misery of others,” and told to “get educated not medicated.”

Many of the comments, we can’t reprint here.

Then there’s “fake news,” a term popularized by U.S. President Donald Trump that has been used to discredit the news media around the world since his presidential campaign began.

For years now, TV talk show host Jimmy Kimmel has asked celebrities to read mean social media comments about them on camera, both for his viewers’ entertainment and to take the sting out of the cruel words.

The first one, posted to Youtube in 2012, has nearly 56 million views.

So, we have filmed ourselves retelling the best of the worst complaints, accusations, and rants – bleeping out the naughty bits of course – in our first annual compilation of Hate Mail.

Warning: The language in this video may offend some viewers.