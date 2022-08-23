(Black Press Media Creative)

Fetty Wap pleads guilty to cocaine conspiracy

According to federal prosecutors, the rapper has pleaded guilty to conspiring to possess and distribute at least 500 grams of cocaine. Fetty Wap’s attorney has asked for an expedited sentencing date.

Arts and EntertainmentEntertainment

