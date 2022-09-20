Nissan Orders Recall for Pickup Trucks Due to Rollaway Risk

Nissan has ordered a recall of over 200,000 pickup trucks, citing a risk that the vehicles could roll away while in park.

203,223 Nissan Frontiers and Titans built between 2020 and 2023 are included in the recall.

According to the NHTSA, the trucks have an issue with the transmission parking pawl, which prevents vehicles from moving, not engaging when park is engaged.

Owners have been advised to use the parking brake every time they park. On November 1st, Nissan said that owners can expect to receive letters regarding the recall. Impacted owners can also contact Nissan’s customer service line at , 1-800-867-7669.

In June, Nissan ordered another voluntary recall campaign for certain pickup trucks. At the time, over 180,000 Frontiers and Titans from 2020-2022 were recalled for the same faulty parking pawl. At the time, over 180,000 Frontiers and Titans from 2020-2022 were recalled for the same faulty parking pawl.

In 2019, another recall affected 1.23 million SUVs and sedans to fix an issue with backup cameras in the vehicles.That issue was resolved with a simple software upgrade, which was carried out for free at Nissan dealerships.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Auto BrandsAutomotive

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
SpaceX’s Starlink Internet Is Active on All 7 Continents

Just Posted

The Vancouver Golden Panthers are no longer training out of Abbotsford’s The Rinks at Summit Centre. (Facebook photo)
Vancouver Golden Panthers contract with Abbotsford ice rink cancelled

One letter writer is more than a little upset and saddened to see several local retail businesses cutting back or eliminating human cashiers in favour of electronic checkouts. (Shirley Sawatsky/Special to Langley Advance Times)
LETTER: Live cashiers are sorely missed

More than 4,000 customers were affected by an outage Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022. (BC Hydro website)
UPDATED: More than 4,000 without power in Langley City for a few hours Tuesday morning

Langley’s Emma Mcconnell, 14, leads an active life despite having diabetes. The insulin pump that she uses (right) can be seen on her arm. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
Life with diabetes: a Langley teen’s story