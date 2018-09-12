2018 Cruise-in award winners

Cruise-in President Wayne Patterson gives his thanks to all of the volunteers and participants

Langley Good Times Cruise-In President Wayne Patterson gives his thanks to all of this year’s volunteers and participants at the conclusion of the annual event in Downtown Aldergrove on Saturday, Sept. 8, followed by presentations of Jimmy Shine and Peoples’ Choice plaque winners, with live on-site recorded music provided by Rockabilly Jay and Elvis Elite as soundtrack to video produced by Aldergrove Star Editor Kurt Langmann.

