FILE - People shop at an Apple Store in Beijing, Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021. Apple disclosed serious security vulnerabilities Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022 for iPhones, iPads and Macs. The software flaws could potentially allow attackers to take complete control of these devices, Apple said. (AP Photo/Andy Wong, File)

Apple warns of security flaw for iPhones, iPads and Macs

Apple’s explanation of the vulnerability means a hacker could get “full admin access” to the device

Apple disclosed serious security vulnerabilities for iPhones, iPads and Macs that could potentially allow attackers to take complete control of these devices.

Apple released two securityreports about the issue on Wednesday, although they didn’t receive wide attention outside of tech publications.

Apple’s explanation of the vulnerability means a hacker could get “full admin access” to the device. That would allow intruders to impersonate the device’s owner and subsequently run any software in their name, said Rachel Tobac, CEO of SocialProof Security.

Security experts have advised users to update affected devices — the iPhone6S and later models; several models of the iPad, including the 5th generation and later, all iPad Pro models and the iPad Air 2; and Mac computers running MacOS Monterey. The flaw also affects some iPod models.

Apple did not say in the reports how, where or by whom the vulnerabilities were discovered. In all cases, it cited an anonymous researcher.

Commercial spyware companies such as Israel’s NSO Group are known for identifying and taking advantage of such flaws, exploiting them in malware that surreptitiously infects targets’ smartphones, siphons their contents and surveils the targets in real time.

NSO Group has been blacklisted by the U.S. Commerce Department. Its spyware is known to have been used in Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Latin America against journalists, dissidents and human rights activists.

Security researcher Will Strafach said he had seen no technical analysis of the vulnerabilities that Apple has just patched. The company has previously acknowledged similarly serious flaws and, in what Strafach estimated to be perhaps a dozen occasions, has noted that it was aware of reports that such security holes had been exploited.

– The Associated Press

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
‘Army on steroids’: Lake Country girl fighting cancer looking for support

Just Posted

Multiple BC residents have been forced to wait over an hour for an ambulance in the past year due to paramedic shortages. (The News)
Lower Mainland paramedics warn ambulance service critically understaffed

Langley Thunder downed Nanaimo Timbermen 12-4 in game one of the Western Lacrosse Association Finals on Friday night (Aug. 19) at Langley Events Centre. (Photo courtesy Langley Events Centre)
VIDEO: Langley Thunder win game one of WLA championship series

Conservative MP Pierre Poilievre rises during Question Period in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Wednesday, June 15, 2022. The Ontario MP remains the heavy favourite to be the next Conservative Party leader.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang
PAINFUL TRUTH: Pierre Poilievre’s big problem

A 40-year-old driver died at the scene of a crash at 192nd Street and the Langley Bypass just before midnight Friday, Aug. 19 (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: Fatal two-car crash closes Langley Bypass in east Surrey overnight