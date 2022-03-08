New Democratic Party leader Jagmeet Singh responds to a question during a news conference. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

New Democratic Party leader Jagmeet Singh responds to a question during a news conference. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Canadian immigration program for Ukraine too limited: Singh

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh says Canada should not limit its new immigration program

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh says Canada should not limit its new immigration program for people fleeing Ukraine just to Ukrainian citizens. Two Ukrainian-Canadians got emotional describing how hard it is for their families in Ukraine to get to safety.

RussiaUkraine

Previous story
Trudeau heading to Europe as Ukraine crisis intensifies

Just Posted

Youth with Langley’s PLAY society will present Shrek the Musical Jr. on March 17, 18, and 19 at the Chief Sepass Theatre in Fort Langley. They wore masks and followed COVID-related guidelines during the rehearsals. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
Langley’s non-profit theatre society for kids opens doors to public for the first time ever

The United Church at 216th Street and 48th Avenue in Murrayville is hosting an emergency cold-weather shelter. (Langley Advance Times files)
Emergency Langley homeless shelter re-opened

Brendan O’Grady, seen here during regular season play, made it 5-2 as the Langley Trappers completed their sweep of the Ridge Meadows Flames on Monday, March 7. (Langley Advance Times file)
Langley Trappers sweep series with Ridge Meadows Flames

Bandits will be playing on home court at Langley Events Centre starting this June. (Jordan Leigh/Special to Langley Advance Times)Bandits will be playing on home court at Langley Events Centre starting this June. (Jordan Leigh/Special to Langley Advance Times)
Bandits reveal plans for themed game nights