A cyclist rides towards a police barricade where trucks are lined up near Parliament hill on Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Military response to Ottawa protest ‘not in the cards,’ Trudeau says, urging caution

PM says any formal requests for assistance from the City of Ottawa or Ontario will be considered

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says a military response to the ongoing Ottawa protest against COVID-19 measures is “not in the cards right now.”

Ottawa police Chief Peter Sloly said Wednesday that all options are on the table, including calling in the military, to end the ongoing demonstration that was being called an “occupation” by some city councillors.

Trudeau says today that one must be “very, very cautious” about deploying troops on Canadian soil, adding there has been no such request to the federal government.

He says any formal requests for assistance from the City of Ottawa or Ontario will be considered.

But he quickly adds the federal priority remains “being there for the citizens of Ottawa.”

Trudeau, who is harshly critical of the disruptions caused by the protesters, says it is time to give the people of Ottawa their neighbourhoods back.

—The Canadian Press

